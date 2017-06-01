Police Officers Come To Boy’s Birthday When None Of His Classmates Do

It’s the second year in a row that classmates didn’t show up to an 8-year-old’s birthday party in Hurst Texas. No one responded to Graham’s birthday invitations, but she still bought pizza and baked a cake for his party. When no one came the little boy sadly told his mom with tears in his eyes, “this always happens”.

According to the Dallas News she posted this on Nextdoor

“I think I’m posting this out of utter emotional distress … but I need to ask if anyone wants to come to an 8 yr old boys birthday party to show him that he’s loved and valued as a person. NO gifts are required other than the gift of friendship.”

When she didn’t hear anything back she asked if an officer could just stop by her son’s party so that he would have one guest.

