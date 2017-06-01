This Artist Is Reimagining Your Favorite Cartoon Characters As Grown-Ups

You know all those shows you loved as a kid (or maybe what your own kids were watching)? Have you ever asked “I wonder what those cartoon kids would look like as adults? Brandon Avant is reimagining characters from classic cartoon shows as grown-ups. It all started when he drew a mature version of the “Peanuts” crew in February 2016.

Avant is a University of Portland fashion design student and he regularly posts his artwork on Instagram. It wasn’t until March that Avant posted another one of his recreated cartoon characters, this time a tatted-up version of the “Doug” gang.

A post shared by Brandon " Negasi" Avant (@avantb22) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

After the “Doug” drawing, Avant told HuffPost he decided to continue experimenting with the cartoon faves. He committed to doing at least 10 more drawings of the same concept because he saw it was so well-received.

The Arthur gang. It’s not just for memes!

That’s a rough crew at Recess, right?