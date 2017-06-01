Today Is The First Day Of Hurricane Season; Here’s What To Expect This Year

Today, June 1, is the first day of Hurricane Season and here’s what you need to know to be prepared in case of an emergency!
Forecasters are predicting an above average season, with 11 to 17 named storms. They are also concerned because the Gulf Coast hasn’t had a significant landfall in nearly 10 years – Hurricane Ike in 2008 was the last significant storm to strike the Texas Gulf Coast.
Check out this list from our friends over at ABC 13 for some things that can help you in a time of need…
A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:
- Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
- Pet food, leashes, crates, medications
For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center’s website.