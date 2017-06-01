Today Is The First Day Of Hurricane Season; Here’s What To Expect This Year

Today, June 1, is the first day of Hurricane Season and here’s what you need to know to be prepared in case of an emergency!

Forecasters are predicting an above average season, with 11 to 17 named storms. They are also concerned because the Gulf Coast hasn’t had a significant landfall in nearly 10 years – Hurricane Ike in 2008 was the last significant storm to strike the Texas Gulf Coast.

Check out this list from our friends over at ABC 13 for some things that can help you in a time of need…

A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:

Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Pet food, leashes, crates, medications

For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center’s website.