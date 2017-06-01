What Stuff Guys Can Have In Their Apartments That Ruin The Mood

Just when two people are about to make the connection, there are things that can make them change their mind. In a new survey, women were asked about things that could be in a guy’s place that would turn them off from being intimate with him:

A kitty litter box that smelled bad 69% A “Make America Great Again” hat 69% A cockroach 62% Toenail clippings by the couch 57% A pile of smelling laundry in the bathroom 39% A pile of dirty, smelly dishes in the sink 22% Zero books ANYWHERE in his place 10%

How would YOU fill out the top 10?