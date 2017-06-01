What Stuff Guys Can Have In Their Apartments That Ruin The Mood

June 1, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: beatcha, make america great, The Morning MIX, turnoffs

Just when two people are about to make the connection, there are things that can make them change their mind. In a new survey, women were asked about things that could be in a guy’s place that would turn them off from being intimate with him:

  1. A kitty litter box that smelled bad 69%
  2. A “Make America Great Again” hat 69%
  3. A cockroach 62%
  4. Toenail clippings by the couch 57%
  5. A pile of smelling laundry in the bathroom 39%
  6. A pile of dirty, smelly dishes in the sink 22%
  7. Zero books ANYWHERE in his place 10%

How would YOU fill out the top 10?

