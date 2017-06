This comes from my hometown in Indiana. There is a Facebook and Twitter handle that deals with people what is going on in the city as it happens. When my mom got robbed at the bank, it was up on this Facebook page. When a woman drives through a Taco Bell asking to get a 12 pack of Tacos in exchange for her kids, it makes it here.

"Female went thru the drive-thru of a Taco Bell and asked if she could exchange her child for a 12 pack of… https://t.co/7lqAlBoPAy — EvansvilleWatch (@EvansvilleWatch) May 31, 2017

I don’t think it is connected to any actual news outlet. So details are slim and sketchy but this is what they say happened.