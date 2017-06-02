96 Second News: J.Lo Shades Drake; Fergie/Black Eyed Peas Go Separate Ways

**Just weeks after the “bro romper” caused an uproar on the internet, a new fashion style for men is trending. Introducing the lace shorts.

On Monday, the Instagram account Sparkie Baby Official uploaded a photo of three gentlemen from the waist down wearing pink, blue and green lace shorts.

“If I see someone wearing these, I’m running them over with my car,” Steve Conley commented on the post in response. LOL

#LaceyShorts for men are here. Would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? #malefashion Made by @hologramcityla for @cazwellnyc video A post shared by ZJ SPARKS!! 🔥D WILD ONE 🇯🇲 (@sparkiebabyofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

**It only SIX minutes for tickets to sell out to Ariana Grande‘s benefit concert for the Manchester Arena bombing victims.

The One Love Manchester concert, which features Grande, as well as Coldplay, Miley Ray Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Black Eyed Peas, Take That and Niall Horan from One Direction, is scheduled for Sunday in Stretford, England, about 4 miles from the site of last week’s suicide bombing.

All proceeds will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded by the Manchester City Council, in conjunction with the British Red Cross, to aid victims of the attack and their families.

Fans who attended the May 22 show, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others, were offered free tickets to attend the concert.

**Today is National Donut Day! Plenty of free donuts around town today…

Participating Shipley Do-nuts locations will give customers a free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army.

Dunkin Donuts: At participating Dunkin’ Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.

Weights and Measures: The deal is: Buy one cake donut, get one cake donut free while supplies last. Weights and Measures recommends customers arrive as soon as the bake shop opens at 7am.

Pena’s Donut Heaven & Grill: Customers can receive one free glazed donut at their location in Pearland

**Before there was Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez was making headlines with Drake after posting a cozy photo of the two on Instagram.

A new video has surfaced of JLo during her All I Have residency in Las Vegas making an interesting comment mid-performance after one of Drake’s songs starting playing. “Huh, booty call,” she said when the rapper’s “Hotline Bling” track began to play. She gave the crowd a big ‘ol hair flip and continued on with her performance.

**Before Rachel Lindsay found love on The Bachelorette, she dated the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant in college.

According to Us Weekly, the pair dated while attending the University of Texas at Austin. “They broke up when she went to law school,” the insider tells Us, adding that while they split amicably, “it was a pretty serious relationship.”

**Get ready for naps, cheese pasta and hopefully nanny Raquel because Corinne Olympios is headed to season four of Bachelor in Paradise, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Although the 25-year-old finished in fourth place, it now appears she is open to finding love once again.

Olympios joins fellow season 21 contestant Raven Gates and Amanda Stanton – who is returning for the second time to Bachelor in Paradise. During season 3 of the show Stanton got engaged to Josh Murray but the pair split in December 2016.

**Ed Sheeran is appearing on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on The Late Late Show next week as part of the late-night show’s special London broadcast.

Corden announced the exciting news last week, tweeting, “If you’ve been waiting for @edsheeran #CarpoolKaraoke it’s happening during #LateLateLondon with so much more!”

The Late Late Show airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

**Will.i.am has confirmed rumors that Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas.

Fergie, who joined the group as a lead vocalist in 2002 and helped it become one of the most famous pop and hip-hop bands in the world, has not commented. She has not recorded new music with the Black Eyed Peas in more than five years, opting to concentrate on her solo career, and last performed with the group at the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The rest of the Peas told Ahlan! magazine, “Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album,” will.i.am said. “Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like ‘Let’s Get it Started,’ it’s Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like ‘Latin Girls,’ it’s Debi Nova, and ‘Request Line,’ it’s Macy Gray. We’ll always work with good females.”

**Kathy Griffin and her attorney will hold a press conference this morning at 9a pacific time in California, where they will, quote, “explain the true motivation behind the disturbing Trump photo she posted, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

In addition to losing her gig at CNN and several of her standup shows have been canceled.

Jim Carrey seems to be the only person who has stepped up for Kathy, telling “Entertainment Tonight”, “I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times, because that line is not real.”