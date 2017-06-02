Mike “The Situation’s” Brother Marc Freaks Out When Asked To Wear A TuTu On TV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s brother Marc Sorrentino freaked out after he was asked to put on a ballerina tutu in a new preview for “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition.”

“We think you guys could stand to be a little more sensitive. You’ll be wearing these for the rest of the night,” MBC’s Dr. V says as she hands Mike, Marc and their other brother Frank Sorrentino three pink tutus during a group exercise.

Marc immediately responds with, “I’m not wearing this. I’m not wearing this.” After some pushback from Dr. Ish and encouragement from housemates Farrah Abraham and Kendra Wilkinson…he still refuses.

Marc, hey…it’s not that bad, really!

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.