Mike “The Situation’s” Brother Marc Freaks Out When Asked To Wear A TuTu On TV

Lauren Kelly June 2, 2017 7:38 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Brother, freak out, Marc Sorrentino, Marriage Bootcamp, Mike The Situation, tutu

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s brother Marc Sorrentino freaked out after he was asked to put on a ballerina tutu in a new preview for “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition.”

“We think you guys could stand to be a little more sensitive. You’ll be wearing these for the rest of the night,” MBC’s Dr. V says as she hands Mike, Marc and their other brother Frank Sorrentino three pink tutus during a group exercise.

Marc immediately responds with, “I’m not wearing this. I’m not wearing this.” After some pushback from Dr. Ish and encouragement from housemates Farrah Abraham and Kendra Wilkinson…he still refuses.

Marc, hey…it’s not that bad, really!

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live