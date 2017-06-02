#NationalDonutDay

Sarah Pepper June 2, 2017 4:46 AM
Filed Under: Best Donuts in Houston, Free Donuts, Here's where to free donuts in Houston, national donut day, Shipley Donuts

Here’s where to get free donuts in Houston:

 
Shipley Do-Nuts: This is at partcipating locations and each customer gets a free glazed with purchase from 5 am to noon. What’s really awesome is a portion of the sales from the Houston locations is going to the Salvation Army.

Dunkin Donuts: Again, this is for participating locations and you get a free CLASSIC with the purchase of any beverage and this is all day today and while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme: I am not sure where there is a Krispy Kreme but if there is one near you, you get a free doughnut of your choice and no purchase is necessary.

Pena’s Donut Heaven & Grill: IN PEARLAND! You get ONE free glaszed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live