NationalDonutDay

Here’s where to get free donuts in Houston:



Shipley Do-Nuts: This is at partcipating locations and each customer gets a free glazed with purchase from 5 am to noon. What’s really awesome is a portion of the sales from the Houston locations is going to the Salvation Army.

Dunkin Donuts: Again, this is for participating locations and you get a free CLASSIC with the purchase of any beverage and this is all day today and while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme: I am not sure where there is a Krispy Kreme but if there is one near you, you get a free doughnut of your choice and no purchase is necessary.

Pena’s Donut Heaven & Grill: IN PEARLAND! You get ONE free glaszed.