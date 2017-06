For decades, Ukraine’s Antonov An-225 (pictured) has reigned supreme as the largest plane in the world.

But this week, Stratolaunch rolled its low-orbit-launch aircraft out of the company’s hangar in the California desert for the first time.

With wings spanning 385 feet, it is the world’s largest airplane by wingspan — besting the An-225’s 290 feet. The aircraft is also 238 feet long and 50 feet tall.

The first class cabin must be nice!