Girl Photoshops Ex Out Of Pictures; Replaces Him With Zac Efron

19-year-old Baylee Woodward did a lot of traveling last year after getting a job on board a fancy yacht. She traveled to 12 countries, and got to take some pretty amazing pictures. Baylee’s (ex) boyfriend was her boss on the yacht, and after their travels were done, he unexpectedly dumped her. If that wasn’t bad enough, he fired her too!

So what’s a girl to do with these amazing pictures with an ex-boyfriend ruining all of them? Photoshop him out of course.

Baylee’s pictures have gone viral now that she photo shopped her ex out of them…only to replace him with Zac Efron…which is BRILLIANT!

Woodward told BuzzFeed, “The breakup was rough because he was my travel partner for a year, we were together literally 24/7, and then he just fired me out of nowhere. I wanted to post a throwback picture from one of the trips but the best ones are with him in it,” she said. “I couldn’t crop him out and blurring him would be ugly, so I was like, ‘I’ll just put someone else’s face on it.’ And when you think ‘hot young guy’ you think Zac Efron.”

Nicely done Baylee, nicely done!