96 Second News: Ariana Grande’s Benefit Show Goes Off Without A Hitch; Wonder Woman Breaks Records

Despite another horrific attack on London over the weekend where at least seven people were killed and more than 48 injured in a terror attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants in Borough Market, Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert went off without a hitch. Before the show, she even paid a visit to some of the injured fans and their families at a nearby hospital.

Her Facebook Live of the concert raised $294,000 in just 3 hours, and brought in $2.6 million in donations by the end.

Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and a number of other acts took the stage as well…while Ariana sang an emotional cover of “Over the Rainbow” to close things out.

Justin Bieber had of the most moving moments of the night as he broke down onstage with nothing more than a guitar and his voice.

**A few celebs celebrating birthdays today::

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 38

MARKY MARK Wahlberg is 46

Brian McKnight is 48

And Kenny G is 61

**Bad weather and dangerous conditions finally forced Free Press Summer Fest organizers to cancel the two-day event around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. In a statement they said, “In planning FPSF, patron experience and safety is paramount. Eleanor Tinsley Park is unsafe for the event to continue.”

According to the Chronicle, 50-percent refund of the base ticket price will be given for two-day passes purchased with a credit card within the next 7-10 business days. Those who paid cash at the box office should contact Front Gate Tickets at support.frontgatetickets.com within the next 30 days. Those who purchased tickets just for Sunday will receive a full refund. This is the first year weather has completely shuttered the festivities. But it’s the fourth consecutive year weather has caused problems.

“Wonder Woman” opened this weekend with $100.5 million. That gives Patty Jenkins the record for the biggest opening weekend for a female director. The previous record-holder was “Fifty Shades of Grey”, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, which had an $85 million opening weekend in 2015. Catherine Hardwicke is now in third for “Twilight”, which opened with $69.6 million back in 2008.

After its first weekend, “Wonder Woman” is also the highest-grossing female-led comic book superhero movie of all time.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Wonder Woman”, $100.5 million.

2. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”, $23.5 million.

3. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, $21.6 million. Up to $114.6 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, $9.7 million. Up to $355.5 million in its 5th week.

5. “Baywatch”, $8.5 million. Up to $41.7 million in its 2nd week.

While we’re talking about Wonder Woman…

In a short video Katie Couric posted on Twitter Friday, Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, 32 said she was asked, “They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?” (as in Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor) she said with a smile. His response?

“I think she’d kick Thor’s a**.” Haha

**Trista Sutter, the first star of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” experienced a scary situation on Thursday while on a family vacation in Europe.

In a selfie taken from a hospital bed in Croatia, Trista posted the picture with this message: “This was me yesterday … two hours after I had a seizure.”

There’s no explanation for the health scare, but Trista urged her Instagram followers to cherish the joyful moments in life.

**Speaking of Bachelorette’s…keep this in mind as you watch a new episode tonight…

Before Rachel Lindsay was looking for love on tv, she used to date Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant in college. A source told Us Weekly, Lindsay, 31, and Durant, 28, dated while attending the University of Texas at Austin.

**Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson is setting a high bar for dads this Father’s Day.

He announced on Saturday that he will most likely be skipping the U.S. Open this month in favor of his daughter Amanda’s high school graduation.

“Barring something unforeseen, I won’t be there,” he told the New York Times. “As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present.”

The proud dad will get the chance to watch his daughter not only receive her diploma, but also deliver the commencement address.