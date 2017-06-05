Chris Rock Has Eyes For LaLa Anthony

Carmelo and La La Anthony are technically still married, and the New York Knicks star apparently doesn’t want anyone hitting on La La while she is still his wife. Even Chris Rock. From YardBarker:

During a recent appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” to promote his new tour, Rock was asked about his relationship with Carmelo and La La. He said he was “friendly” but not friends with the couple, and he then made a public pass at La La.

“If La La is interested in going short next time…” Rock said. “La La is bad, woo! Hey, they’re married; you’re not supposed to mess with other team’s players. But she’s hot though! She looked great the other night. La La will you? La La let’s go to ‘La La Land!”

Rock seemed like he was joking, but the Daily Mail is reporting that his comments angered Carmelo. One source close to Anthony claimed the NBA star was “really upset” by the remarks and texted several of his friends asking if they saw Rock “on TV trying to scoop up my wife.” Carmelo also supposedly called notorious Knicks fan Spike Lee to have him deliver a message to Rock to back off.