Dan Aykroyd Slams “Ghostbusters” Reboot Director

Dan Aykroyd criticized the director of last summer’s Ghostbusters reboot. The director, Paul Feig, made several decisions that caused the movie to lose money, Aykroyd asserted on the Sunday Brunch show, adding that its struggles had nothing to do with the gender-inverted casting or the ensemble’s performances. From Channel 4:

“The girls are great in it. Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig – what wonderful, wonderful players they are – and Leslie Jones,” Aykroyd said. “I was really happy with the movie, but it cost too much. And Sony does not like to lose money, they don’t. It made a lot of money around the world but just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one. So that’s too bad.”

Without even being asked to elaborate, Aykroyd went on to pin the losses on Feig.

“The director, he spent too much on it,” Aykroyd said. “He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said ‘Nah, we don’t need them.’ Then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back. About $30 to $40 million in reshoots. So he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”

The film, which reportedly cost more than $140 million to make, grossed just $229.1 million worldwide.