Fifth Harmony’s New Era is More ‘Hands On’ and Authentic

E.J. Judge

Fifth Harmony’s new era begins with the release of their latest single “Down” featuring Gucci Mane, their first since the departure of Camila Cabello last December. The foursome — Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane — appear poised and excited to move on with more creative control in the studio.

Related: Fifth Harmony Drop New Single ‘Down’ with Gucci Mane

“What’s cool about this new era is that we were way more hands-on in the creative process so you can hear that voice coming through way more authentically,” Lauren Jauregui told 92.3 AMP Radio.”It’s very different in just the way that things are communicated and translated, which I think for us, is a huge step up in terms of artistry and maturity.”

In addition to more control, Fifth Harmony is doing something they’ve never done before: voluntarily listening to their music more often.

“We listen to our music a lot,” said Normani Kordei. Ally Brooke continued, “And that has not really happened before in the past. For the first time, we’re listening to it over, and over, and over and not getting tired of it.”

While the pieces are there, the album isn’t yet complete and a release date is unknown, but the group is open to creating more new material to potentially be included.

“We also still have our door open. It’s creativity, so you never know when an idea is going to come or when you’re going to run into the right person that’s like, ‘Let’s get in the studio,'” said Jauregui. “And then you make magic. Art is so cool like that.”