Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

Things actually started on Friday morning. Sarah Pepper brought in leftover tacos. She called them “breakfast tacos” because they were tacos at breakfast. I was hungry and she could sense it…

But I KNEW that she would not finish them. I KNEW IT! So instead of sharing, she threw out the rest. Never okay. EVER!

On Saturday, we took the kids to NRG Arena for the Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED! My son LOVES dinosaurs. My daughter was pretty scared the whole time. These things looked scary!

Then it was time to put the new flag in the front yard! My son knows all the colors, so he had plenty of questions about the Texas flag versus the USA flag.

On Saturday night, my wife told me I could have one beer. It was a fair request. She’s pregnant with our 3rd child, so I didn’t want to consume what she can’t. But she didn’t say what size I could get…

Sunday, the Astros swept the Rangers. Always a great day when 1. the Rangers lose. 2. The Astros win.