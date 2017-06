Celebrated one my best friends Julia and her fiancé Elliott at their Bridal shower, congrats you two!

Found my new favorite filter on Snapchat…and you should follow me: lfinky2214

Took my dog out for a ride…which is her absolute favorite thing to do.

Helped my sister potty-train my nephew, and he was thrilled after mastering it. (he got gum for doing it!)

Went to ex-Dynamo player Brian Ching’s Real Madrid/Juventus FC soccer game watch party. Had a blast!