NFL Coaches Rex And Rob Ryan Caught In A Bar Fight

Rex and Rob Ryan are NFL coaches. They are also apparently good a breaking up bar fights. From the NY Post:

A video on social media shows the former Jets and Bills coach and his brother Rob, who was his assistant coach in Buffalo, getting into a bar fight at the Margaritaville Restaurant in Nashville, Tenn. The two live in Nashville and were at the bar to root on the Predators as they take on the Penguins in the Stanley Cup final.

Video of the scuffle starts when a patron appears to push Rex Ryan, wearing a Bryce Harper jersey, who spins out of the way. Rob Ryan comes to his brother’s defense, lunging for the man and putting his hand up to his neck, tilting his head back against the wall. The man eventually pushes Rob Ryan’s arm away to free himself.