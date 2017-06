Over the weekend a Canadian man became a viral hit because he made sure to check off his honey-do list.

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis as he was mowing the lawn while “keeping an eye” on a tornado behind him, CBC is reporting.

Man who mowed lawn with tornado behind him says he 'was keeping an eye on it' https://t.co/jrslbUu0gf pic.twitter.com/phqKM4e0nx — CBC Canadian News (@CBCCanada) June 4, 2017

Talk about making sure that you get your chores done. Wessels did say that the twister was much farther away than it seems in the picture. That doesn’t matter because right now he’s an internet star.