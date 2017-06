I just don’t think I get fashion. First it was the RompHims which, I won’t lie, I actually liked! They had a Kickstarter and raises almost $360,000.

Now there is a clothing line in L.A. called Halogram City and they have released new LACE SHORTS for men! They are in pastel colors and are VERY see-through and you cna buy a matching lacebutton-down shirt that matches them. It’s a set!

If you’re interested in buying them, they are $49 a set!

Would you wear this: