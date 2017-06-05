Sarah Pepper Weekend In Five Photos

June 5, 2017 6:11 AM

Why do parents hang plates on the walls? My mom has almost 17 plates on her walls. I don’t understand it. This is just a few.

 

This is Williard Library. If you have seen the movie “Ghostbusters” the ghost in the beginning in the library is based off the Williard Library ghost, “The Grey Lady”.

 

My great-grandpa came to the United States in 1910 and was a stone cutter, he designed the Courthouse in Evansville. Ironic his great-granddaughter would go on to do “Whatcha Doin at the Courthouse”.

My sister planned and executed another amazing Golf Scramble! Over 10,000 was raised to fund educational programs across the U.S. and internationally!

Sometimes you just have to laugh at your height. We had been stuck at the airport for a minute so we had to find a way to keep ourselves entertained!

