Stop Doing This On Social Media

Seven Things Teens Say To Stop Doing On Social Media Because It Makes You Look Uncool

These are the seven things that teenagers say you need to STOP doing on social media!

How many people are you following as opposed to your followers? If you don’t have at least twice as my followers are you’re following. Delete some!

When it comes to videos, make them short and don’t post too many of them. Example if you’re at a concert don’t post 40 pictures and then the same videos as Snapchat.

If you’re just sitting in bed, don’t just post photos. Only when you’re out doing something fun.

Don’t end your posts with a ton of Emojis.

STOP POSTING PHOTOS OF YOUR FOOD!

This has been one of mine for years, stop posting so many selfies, it makes you look like you don’t have any friends.