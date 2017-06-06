96 Second News: ‘Bachelorette’ Recap; Selena Gomez Compliments Ex Justin Bieber

**Last night, ‘The Bachelorette’ opened up with DaMario’s dramatic return to the mansion after Rachel got rid of him last week once an ex showed up claiming they were still together. Rachel was having NONE of it, and sent him home…again.

The rose ceremony was right after and crazy Waboom guy Lucas told Rachel a clearly made up story about Blake eating bananas near his bed, and naturally Blake denies it. Rachel is so over it that they’re both sent home…along with another guy named Jayme. Bro-fighting ensues.

Bryan, Jonathan, Peter, Alex, Will, and Fred got a group date to the Ellen show, and they played a game of ‘Never Have I Ever.’ They guys admit who’s kissed Rachel already, and then Alex even admitted to peeing in the mansion pool. Ew.

Fred was the guy who grew up with Rachel in Dallas but there’s clearly nothing there, so she sends him home.

Anthony got a one on one date and they did things you can only do in LA like ride hordes on RODEO DRIVE and he gets a rose.

The final group date was for Brady, Dean, Adam, Kenny, Bryce, Lee, Jack, and Eric and they got to mud wrestle in front of Rachel’s friends (including Corrine!)

The guys all return to the house and get ready for the next rose ceremony and another fight happened between Lee and Bryan. Lee screams at him, and after 5 guys were sent home last night, we were left with another…

…TO BE CONTINUED…

**19 years ago, in 1998, “Sex and the City” premiered on HBO! 19 years?? What?!

It ran for six seasons until its final episode in 2004. (There have also been two movies, and a prequel series called “The Carrie Diaries”.

**ESPN is bringing Hank Williams Jr. and his “Are You Ready for Some Football?” song back to “Monday Night Football”. They dropped him six years ago after he made some awkward comments about politics, but now they say it’s the “right time” for him to return.

ESPN said, quote, “Hank Williams Jr. fans told us they missed [his theme song], so we’re excited to bring this popular segment back to ESPN for the 2017 NFL season with some new twists.”

The theme is based on his song “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight”, and it had been tied to “Monday Night Football” since ABC started using it back in 1989.

**Selena Gomez fans are freaking out after she praised ex boyfriend Justin Bieber on social media…

She had nothing but nice things to say about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert during a new interview. “I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful.”

Bieber, who dated Gomez on and off from 2011 to 2014, broke down in tears at the concert after he sang acoustic renditions of his songs “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water.”

**Usher was on the lineup of performers for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, but he wasn’t in attendance and now he’s explaining his absence.

So happy to see that last night's concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but It was my son's first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK. A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Usher also said he wasn’t even scheduled to perform at the concert in the first place. It seems a UK publicist for the concert initially announced Usher and David Beckham would be “making appearances.” But it was apparently a reference to recorded messages both made, which were played during the concert – and not live performances or appearances. The publicist eventually took their names off the list, but word had already spread.

**Matthew Perry is so uninterested in the whole idea of a ‘Friends’ reunion, that he admitted he has nightmares about it.

He told “Variety” magazine “I have this recurring nightmare, I’m not kidding about this, when I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do ‘Friends’ again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no.

“The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

** According to TMZ, Angelina Jolie has bought an estate once owned by Cecil B. DeMille located in Los Feliz, California, that had been listed at $24.5 million.

The house, built in 1913 and since restored, is 11,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and four fireplaces, including one in the master bedroom. The remodeled kitchen includes an island. The property, which measures more than two acres, also features formal gardens, a guest house, a pool house and a swimming pool with cascading fountains. it also has views of the city and the ocean.

DeMille lived in the home for about 40 years until he died in 1959. His family maintained the estate until they sold it in 1988. It came back on the market in March.

Jolie has six children; she separated from husband Brad Pitt last year. While together, the couple purchased several properties, including homes in Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Spain and France.

**The SpongeBob Squarepants musical is officially headed to Broadway!

The musical based on the popular Nickelodeon animated series will begin previews at the Palace Theatre on November 6th ahead of an opening night on December 4th. It hits Broadway after its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre last year.

The SpongeBob Musical includes original music by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Sara Bareilles, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with an additional song by the late David Bowie and additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton.

The cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks and Danny Skinner as Patrick.