Ariana Grande Brings Baby to Tears with ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

By Abby Hassler

Ariana Grande’s moving performance of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” at Sunday’s (June 4) One Love Manchester show had everyone in tears, including Grande herself.

Now the singer shared an adorable fan video of a toddler watching her performance and being moved to tears in the cutest way possible. Grande shared the video with several heart emojis as the caption.

While Grande performed several times throughout the benefit show, it was her closing number that projected a strong message of solidarity and compassion for all those affected by the May terrorist attack.

