Country Star Dierks Bentley Trolled On Social Media After National Anthem Performance

It was a big night for hockey fans last night as The Nashville Predators hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins’ in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Congrats to the Preds who took the win over Pittsburgh, and there was no prouder of a fan than Carrie Underwood, who’s husband Mike plays for the team.

Aaaaaannnnnndddsd PREDS WIN!!! #Smashville #StanleyCupFinals @mfisher1212 @predsnhl A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

However, initial social media posts were not based about what happened on the ice, but rather the national anthem performance from country star Dierks Bentley.

While he didn’t mix up any of the words, some fans said he “butcher[ed]” the song and that his performance was “lackluster.” Take a watch below and let us know what you think of his performance.