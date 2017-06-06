Does Anyone Know Who This Very Attractive Guy Is?

June 6, 2017 7:25 AM

I first spotted him in the gym at our building and I tried to take a photo then but I couldn’t position my camera and run on the treadmill and not seem obvious at the same time. So I didn’t get it. I did what anybody would do, our boss was heading down to the gym and so I asked him to do it. He didn’t get the photo then but yesterday, he sent this photo in a text.

This is the attractive guy in our deli at the station.

So, this is what we do know about him.

  1. He works out around 5:30 ish.
  2. He eats lunch.

Do you know who this is? Is he single? We wanna track him down and have him on the show.

attractive guy Does Anyone Know Who This Very Attractive Guy Is?

