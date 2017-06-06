Full New Cast Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Revealed

Even if you don’t find love with the “lead” Bachelor or Bachelorette, your chances of finding love don’t really end after you get the boot from the show.

With the ever-expanding “Bachelor Nation,” even those who come in 2nd place…or 10th place, can still find “the one” in paradise. Bachelor in Paradise that is.

Ahhhhhh yes, Bachelor In Paradise. The spinoff show that lets all the folks who didn’t receive the final rose give it one more go with a bunch of other bikini-clad Bachelor send offs on a beautiful beach for a few weeks. Did we mention the bikinis? Oh yeah, and the tears. LOTS.OF.TEARS. (yeah, we’re looking at you, Ashley I.)

Ever feel like you need a support group after a breakup? My best friend created one. #HeartbrokenAnonynous 💔 https://t.co/S9N0TYV7b8 pic.twitter.com/9DQ0oKGASe — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) May 10, 2017

We’ve known for a few weeks now, that Corinne Olympios would be heading to Paradise, along with Raven Gates, but without further ado…here is the latest list announced for the new “Bachelor in Paradise” season, premiering August 8 on ABC. And don’t worry, if you don’t see your fav cast-off on this list, you know that could change at any time. 😉

Raven Gates of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Corinne Olympios of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Amanda Stanton of “The Bachelor” season 20 (Ben) and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 3

Alexis Waters of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Derek Peth of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)

DeMario Jackson of “The Bachelorette” season 13 (Rachel)

Lacey Mark of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Kristina Schulman of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)

Danielle Maltby of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Taylor Nolan of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Robby Hayes of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)

Ben Zorn of “The Bachelorette” season 11 (Kaitlyn)

Jasmine Goode of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Vinny Ventiera of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo) and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 3

Alex Woytkiw of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)