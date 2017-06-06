Justin Timberlake Goes ‘Bro Biking’ with Jimmy Fallon

By Annie Reuter

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have taken their bromance to a new level. During a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late night host said his wife once gave him a tandem bicycle as a gift. Fallon admitted that he and his wife never used it, and now it is reserved for when Timberlake comes to town.

“My wife got me a two-seater bicycle, a bicycle built for two so that we could cruise around — me and my wife,” Fallon explained. “And then we had a baby and so that’s out of the question. So, every time Justin visits the house, he wants to take out the bike. I have it in my garage for when Justin Timberlake comes. He came down, so we went bro biking.”

Watch the pals go bro biking below at the 2:40 mark.