Papa John’s Employees Arrested For Selling Cocaine In Pizza Boxes

“Yes, I’d like a large sausage, peppers, onions, with extra cheese and an 8 ball.”

Probably not what you’d think to order when you call Papa John’s. But investigators in King’s County, Washington, arrested two Papa John’s employees on charges of selling cocaine and other drugs just outside the restaurant in Sammamish. Three other people also face charges in the case. From Yahoo!:

The arrests came after a six-month investigation dubbed “Operation Extra Olives” by the King’s County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation started after the department received reports of employees allegedly selling drugs in the franchise’s parking lot, according to local station KIRO-TV.

Undercover detectives said they were able to buy drugs from two different employees, according to KOMO-TV.

“We sent undercover detectives in there and, sure enough, our undercover detectives were able to establish a relationship with a couple of these drug dealers,” King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West told the station.

Once the connection was made, the detectives would order pizza at the Papa John’s, specify “extra olives” and then meet the employees in the parking lot.

“The employee would bring the pizza out and in the box would be the cocaine,” West told CNN.