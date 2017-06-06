Two Texts You Should Send To Increase Your Chance Of A Response

You know you have texted someone and you don’t get a response. You don’t want to turn into that crazy person who continues to text until you do. Which, I’m not knocking, cause I am that person. However, a new study will let you be a little less crazy!

This study looks at “double texting” to see if it is needy or effective.

According to this study, it’s effective! But don’t get out of control!

This study says that if you don’t get a text back, you should send another text in about three hours and 52 minutes!

If you don’t send that follow up people are more likely to ignore you. Another nugget, if they don’t respond to that second text, your odds of hearing from them again are still higher.

The study didn’t talk about whether you should send a third or not.