[WATCH] Alligator Gets Into The Fidget Spinner Game

Do you ever question when something has hit it’s critical mass of popularity and is about to flip to the other side and decline? This might be that moment for the fidget spinner. The popular attention helpers that students have gone to to help them focus is now becoming something new.

A man decided to get one spinning on his finger and then placed it on the nose of an alligator. The alligator amazingly keeps his calm and lets the spinner just go until the man pulls it off and the gator slides back into the water.