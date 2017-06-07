96 Second News: Jerry Seinfeld Hilariously Snubs Ke$ha; George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins

**Jerry Seinfeld is apparently NOT down with hugs from strangers who approach him out of nowhere, even if that random stranger happens to be Kesha.

Jerry was being interviewed Monday on the red carpet, when Kesha came up behind him and acted like your a “Seinfeld” superfan. Jerry wasn’t having it AT ALL.

TMZ seems to think that he just didn’t recognize even her as a famous singer. The video is HILARIOUS.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

**George and Amal Clooney are parents!

The couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney Tuesday morning, a rep confirmed to E! News saying, “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” (LOL)

The actor dropped a big hint that the couple’s two bundles of joy were coming any day in late May, when he didn’t appear at the Aurora Prize for Awaking Humanity event in Yerevan, Armenia.

“I really would have been (there) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” Clooney, who is the co-chair of the selection committee for the award, said in a video message to the audience.

**MillerCoors just announced that they’re bringing back Zima for a limited time. It’ll go on sale July 4th weekend.

Zima debuted back in 1993 and eventually made up 1% of the American alcohol market, but its popularity faded and it was discontinued in 2008.

A spokesman from MillerCoors says they’re bringing it back because, quote, “’90s inspiration is everywhere, from food to fashion and more, it’s clear the decade has made a comeback.”

But he also says that once this run of Zima sells out, they won’t be making any more.

**The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” is still over a month away, but it’s already set a record: For number of people SET ON FIRE.

The show’s creator says, quote, “In one battle scene we set more stuntmen on fire than have ever been simultaneously set on fire. Our stunt coordinator really wanted to get in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ for this.”

That isn’t going to happen though because Guinness doesn’t keep track of movie and TV productions setting stuntmen on fire.

Quote, “One sequence has 73 fire burns and that itself is a record. No film or TV show has ever done that in a whole show, let alone in one sequence. We also set 20 people on fire at one time, which is also a record.

**Somebody got a hold of a raw version of Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” without auto-tune. And newsflash: It’s not as bad as you’re thinking it would be.

Take a listen below:

**Ariana Grande closed out her One Love Manchester benefit show with an emotional performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and now that live recording from the concert has been released on multiple streaming platforms.

Grande premiered her cover as part of the 39 songs on the One Love Manchester album, now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and more.

The star-studded Manchester benefit concert raised more than $13 million for the victims of the May 22nd attack.

**Ed Sheeran joined Late Late Show host James Corden in London last night for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke.

They did Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” “SING,” and acoustic performances Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Sheeran also revealed that he and Justin Beiber once visited a dive bar in Tokyo together before drunkenly heading to a golf course, where Justin put a golf ball in his mouth and asked Ed to hit the ball out of his mouth, which he did.

**Ciara has revealed she’s dropped an impressive 20 lbs. in 4 weeks since welcoming daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilson in late April. She also has no intentions of stopping at her current weight of 178.6 lbs. “I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!!” the proud mama wrote alongside a snapshot of herself standing on a scale. She continued, “4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp” When Ciara gave birth to 3-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, she shed a staggering 60 lbs. in only four months.

**Miranda Lambert and several members of her entourage were trapped in an elevator while at the Music City Center in Nashville on Tuesday (June 6th) morning to rehearse for tonight’s (Wednesday, June 7th) CMT Music Awards. Miranda captured the incident in a selfie which she shared on Instagram yesterday writing, “Well folks, CMA (Music Festival) Week is starting off right. Don’t worry, I have airplane bottles of Tito’s in my purse for emergencies. What is it about award shows? Always an adventure”

Miranda will perform during the CMT Music Awards which airs tonight on CMT beginning at 8 p.m. ET. We will aldo see duet perfomances from The Chainsmokers/Florida Georgia Line, Jason DeRulo/Luke Bryan, Peter Frampton/Brothers Osborn, Keith Urban/Carrie Underwood, and Earth, Wind & Fire/Lady Antebellum.

**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently spent four nights at the Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club in the Bahamas. Just the hotel stay cost approximately $44,000 a night for a total of $176,000. With the cost of the private jet of $264,000 and various entertainment costs, the vacation costs a whopping $440,000.

**April the Giraffe just granted a very special wish to a 10-year-old boy who had watched her for months with the rest of the world.

Alex, who has a life-threatening seizure disorder, and his family traveled from Ohio to the Animal Adventure Park in New York Tuesday for the meet and greet. We’re told when Alex was offered a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, his decision to meet April was without hesitation.

Millions watched April’s live stream through her pregnancy and birth of her baby boy, Tajiri, nearly two months ago.