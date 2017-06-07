Brandi Glanville Is Back To Hate Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes

After calling a truce, Brandi Glanville, LeAnn Rimes, and Eddie Cibrian are apparently at it again.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fired shots at the country singer and her ex-husband in a new interview with E!, in which she predicted that Eddie would leave LeAnn in “three more years.”

“[Our relationship] is a little rocky right now, I’ll say that,” Glanville, 44, confessed. “It’s been eight years, and you would think that people would mature and be different, but there’s still some craziness happening. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it’s great, and right now it’s not.” Brandi and Eddie were married from 2001 to 2010. He wed Rimes, his co-star on the 2009 TV film Northern Lights, in 2011 after they were caught having an affair. “I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we’ll all be good together because they won’t even be related,” Glanville stated. “If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t ever have to see her again.”

Brandi and Eddie share two sons, Mason, 13, and Jake, 10. Last year, the bickering trio appeared to make peace.

@BrandiGlanville Thank you! Happy that we always pick up where the other leaves off. Xoxo — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) April 23, 2016

Soooooooo, that’s over.