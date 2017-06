47 year old Ian Toothill from England was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago. Last year, the cancer was gone. Unfortunately, it came back this year and his doctors told him he might only have a few months to live.

Toothill decided to do something HUGE with the last few months of his life, so he climbed Mount Everest!! He started on May 16th and finally made it to the summit this week. Apparently, he’s the first cancer patient to do it.