Here’s What Happened With Hot Gym Guy In Studio This Morning

Sarah Pepper and Geoff Sheen went ALL OVER our office building yesterday looking for HOT GYM GUY, and guess what…
THEY FOUND HIM!
Turns out:
His name is Ev
He’s 29
He was born in Mexico
He speaks fluent Spanish
He’s a recruiter
He likes fun, outgoing women
He likes to workout and is looking for a girl who likes to do the same
He eats lunch sometimes in the office deli downstairs
Annnnddd that’s as far as we got this morning. The one BIG question remains though:
IS HE SINGLE?!
We will tell you tomorrow morning when Ev joins us again at 8:20a!