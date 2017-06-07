Here’s What Happened With Hot Gym Guy In Studio This Morning

Lauren Kelly June 7, 2017 9:25 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Bachelorette, Date, Geoff Sheen, Hot guy, hot gym guy, Lauren Kelly, sarah pepper, Single, stalk, wanted, workout

Sarah Pepper and Geoff Sheen went ALL OVER our office building yesterday looking for HOT GYM GUY, and guess what…

THEY FOUND HIM!

Turns out:

His name is Ev

He’s 29

He was born in Mexico

He speaks fluent Spanish

He’s a recruiter

He likes fun, outgoing women

He likes to workout and is looking for a girl who likes to do the same

He eats lunch sometimes in the office deli downstairs

Annnnddd that’s as far as we got this morning. The one BIG question remains though:

IS HE SINGLE?!

We will tell you tomorrow morning when Ev joins us again at 8:20a!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live