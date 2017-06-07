Houston Pride Is Coming Full Swing

Join Sarah Pepper and Lauren Kelly at the 2017 Pride Festival on June 24th from 12 pm – 7 pm in Downtown Houston. The event is free admission and open to the public. After the festival make sure to stay for the 2017 Pride Parade that will take place from 8:30 pm – 11 pm. The parade will begin at Smith and Lamar and continue down Smith.

For more information you can visit:

https://pridehouston.org/

https://pridehouston.org/event/2017-houston-pride-festival-pres-by-bud-light/

https://pridehouston.org/event/2017-houston-pride-parade-pres-by-bud-light/

Stay tuned for more information!

