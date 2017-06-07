Macho Man Randy Savage Used To Own Brewers Rookie In Hoops

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Brett Phillips has gained a reputation because of his laugh, which you can hear.

But this story makes Phillips even more awesome. From Yahoo! Sports:

As a kid, Phillips used to get owned in hoops by pro wrestling icon Macho Man Randy Savage. Oh yeah, the Macho Man could ball. He’s not exactly a secret-baller of Prince’s stature, but he could at least whoop on teenage Brett Phillips in H-O-R-S-E. From MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy:

“It’s a funny story,” Phillips said. “Macho Man was my neighbor from seventh until 11th grade before he passed away. Every day, he’d see me riding my bike home from school and he’d call me over to play basketball. You would think one of the days, one of the games, he would let up on me, but that was not the case. I got beat every time. You know how kids are always like ‘one more game, one more game’? No, he was the one saying ‘one more game, we’re going again’ and I’d be exhausted.”

No word on whether Macho Man — himself a former baseball player — was kind enough to offer young Mr. Phillips a Slim Jim after a game of H-O-R-S-E. But from the sound of things, Macho Man preferred handing out beatdowns in the squared circle and on the basketball court to handing out treats.

Macho Man is still the best ever!