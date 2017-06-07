Texas Has A New ‘No Texting While Driving’ Ban That Starts In September

We all know that we shouldn’t be texting while driving. The stats on accident rates for texting while driving out of this world. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 455 people were killed and more than 3,000 seriously injured in the state last year in vehicle crashes related to distracted driving.

That’s why we are getting a strict new NO TEXTING WHILE DRIVING BAN that goes into effect this fall.

According to the Houston Chronicle, ‘Gov. Greg. Abbott signed HB 62 Tuesday, approving the state’s first ban on handheld communications by motorists. It brings an end to more than a decade of efforts by some lawmakers, notably State Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, and State Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo. Previous attempts at texting bans either failed to get out of the legislature or fell to the governor’s veto pen.’

The article goes on to say that the ban goes into effect Sept. 1. After then drivers may not use a phone to “read, write, or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle unless the vehicle is stopped.” If cited and found guilty, the offense comes with a fine of $25 to $99 for a first offense.