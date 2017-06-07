Trista Sutter Back To Family Vacation After Violent Seizure

Trista Sutter has resumed her family vacation after their time in Croatia took an unexpected turn and she suffered a violent seizure. From Yahoo!:

The Bachelorette star, 44, was on vacation with hubby, Ryan Sutter, and their two children when, while on a shuttle bus touring a national park last Thursday, she collapsed on her 8-year-old daughter Blakesley’s chest and “turned blue.” Trista was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for a seizure, which came “unexpectedly and without a definitive cause,” according to Ryan. Needless to say, it was scary for the whole family, but they are once again enjoying their trip — which they took in honor of Ryan’s mother’s 70th birthday — but with a new outlook on life.

On Friday, Trista shared a photo from her hospital bed, telling the whole traumatic story.

After the dust settled, Ryan, 42, posted his own sweet words to Trista: