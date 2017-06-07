Trista Sutter Back To Family Vacation After Violent Seizure

Trista Sutter has resumed her family vacation after their time in Croatia took an unexpected turn and she suffered a violent seizure. From Yahoo!:
The Bachelorette star, 44, was on vacation with hubby, Ryan Sutter, and their two children when, while on a shuttle bus touring a national park last Thursday, she collapsed on her 8-year-old daughter Blakesley’s chest and “turned blue.” Trista was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for a seizure, which came “unexpectedly and without a definitive cause,” according to Ryan. Needless to say, it was scary for the whole family, but they are once again enjoying their trip — which they took in honor of Ryan’s mother’s 70th birthday — but with a new outlook on life.
On Friday, Trista shared a photo from her hospital bed, telling the whole traumatic story.
This was me yesterday. …two hours after I had a seizure. …two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. …two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe. Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering "why me?" But today, I had to ask, "why not me"? I'm human. I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both. I've never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest. To embrace gratitude and the lessons I wrote about over 3 years ago with a newly acquired perspective. To stress less. To love more. To listen. Be kind. Spread joy. To be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend. Thank you to those back in the states, whom I hold dear. You know who you are. Thank you to those I've never met who lift me up and have my back. Thank you to those from my #bachelornation family who've shown this OG kindness & respect when I know I'm old news. Thank you to the kind tourists & Croatians who held my hand, wiped my tears, and hugged my kids. You will forever be remembered. And lastly, thank you to my family, especially @ryansutter. Without you, I don't know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore. If you've gotten this far, know that I don't share these words for your pity, but to inspire you to take them and be thankful for your life and blessings. Tell the people you love how you feel and live with grateful enthusiasm. I plan to.
After the dust settled, Ryan, 42, posted his own sweet words to Trista:
I've had this picture to post for a few days. I just haven't been sure what to say? Like my mind, the photo has sat as a "draft." In limbo. A bit confused. It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers. In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency. However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled. . What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we've never personally met. Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I. So, with that message, I post this simple picture . It's my wife – at her best- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens…
Despite the dramatic turn events, the family, which also includes 9-year-old Max, seems to really be enjoying themselves during the days since Trista’s hospitalization. Here they are touring Old Town Dubrovnik: