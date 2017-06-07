[WATCH] Sesame Street Parodies “Orange Is The New Black”

June 7, 2017 9:19 AM

Sesame Street has never been one to let a popular show, movie, or trend slide by without doing something with it. Their newest gem takes on the very adult “Orange is the New Black” and turns it into “Orange Is The New Snack.”

Taking place at the private school “Lichfield Academy” where Piper Snackman is the newest student and she goes in to try and get the other students to try a new snack, the orange.

This is a brilliant way to have parents and kids both watching the same educational video and giving it completely different reactions.

