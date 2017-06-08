96 Second News: Ke$ha Fans Fire Back At Jerry Seinfeld; NY Football Player’s HUGE Uber Bill

Happy National Best Friend Day everyone! Here are a few celeb birthdays for Thursday June 8:

Maria Menounos of “Access Hollywood” and “Today” is 39

Kanye West is 40

Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy Sinatra is 77

Ben Stiller’s dad Jerry Stiller is 90

Barbara Bush is 92

**Tom Cruise joined James Corden in London for a special edition of ‘The Late Late Show” and Tom got surprised with “Tom’s Cruise On The River Thames Corden.” Hilarity ensues, watch the video below.

**Heidi Klum has a new coffee table book out called “Heidi Klum by Rankin” and it’s full of 10 years’ worth of NUDES pictures.

She says, “I feel more comfortable when I’m naked than when I have clothes on. My parents have always been very free as well, maybe I’m just a hippie at heart. It’s not like if you come to my house, I’ll be walking around naked. But if it’s a beautiful, sunny day and I’m in my backyard and there’s no one there? Hell yeah I’m going to take my clothes off.”

@rankinarchive and I will be in London at @maisonassouline tomorrow signing copies of our book #HeidiKlumByRankin from 3:30-4:30pm A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 26, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

**Kesha fans are declaring that Jerry Seinfeld is “over” after he refused to hug her on the red carpet at an event earlier this week. One angry fan Tweeted, quote, “Show respect to Kesha or else your career will be ruined! When you hug her you get accepted into heaven.”

They even started their own hashtag: #JerrySeinfeldisOverParty with some very angry Tweets:

“Kesha is a LEGEND who has 4 #1s & has sold 100 MILLION RECORDS while Jerry seinfeld is a unkown trash.”

“Show respect to Kesha or else your career will be ruined! When you hug her you get accepted into heaven.”

“Kesha is a talented queen, I would hug her anyday and I don’t know the other guy he can choke.” –> LOL.

**Mischa Barton is currently dating Australian James Abercrombie. The model is the son of Andrew Abercrombie and is set to inherit a $574 million fortune. A rep for Abercrombie told The Daily Mail, “James is currently dating well known actress Mischa Barton.

James met Mischa at a party in Los Angeles just on a month ago. They then headed off on a small trip to France. He is now back in Los Angeles and they are spending a lot of time together.”

**Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright got stranded in Chicago when he was trying to get to Buffalo for practice, so he decided to go the 550 miles…in an Uber. It cost him $632, and he tipped the driver another $300.

Last month he wanted to make a good impression by going to the team’s voluntary ‘OTA’ workouts. The problem was…the workouts were in Buffalo, and he was in Chicago, and he was stranded at O’Hare Airport. He didn’t want to rent a car because he wanted to get some sleep before practice so, he went outside to get an Uber.

Shareece told the Uber driver he wanted to head out on an eight-and-a-half-hour, 550-mile ride, and the driver said ‘Well, let’s hit the road.’

He posted the receipt online, and it said $632.08, which actually sounds like a bargain since it probably isn’t much more than a last-minute flight.

Shareece also tipped the guy $300 for a total bill of $932.08. The drive said, “It was the best trip ever.”

**”Die Hard” tops a new list of the ‘Best ’80s Action Movies.’ “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is #2, followed by “The Terminator“. The list is actually an ongoing survey at Ranker.com.

Here’s the rest of the top 10:

1. “Die Hard”, 1988

2. “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, 1981

3. “The Terminator”, 1984

4. “Lethal Weapon”, 1987

5. “Predator”, 1987

6. “First Blood”, 1982

7. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, 1984

8. “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, 1989

9. “Aliens”, 1986

10. “Star Wars – Episode Six: Return of the Jedi”, 1983

**Billboard.com put out a list of ‘The Biggest Summer Songs of All Time,’ and Puff Daddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” from 1997 is #1. “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica is #2, it came out in 1998.

For this list, they looked at the most popular songs from Memorial Day through Labor Day for every year from 1959 to 2016. Then, they ranked them based on each song’s chart performance on the Hot 100.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “I’ll Be Missing You”, Puff Daddy and Faith Evans featuring 112, 1997

2. “The Boy Is Mine”, Brandy and Monica, 1998

3. “Tossin’ and Turnin'”, Bobby Lewis, 1961

4. “Blurred Lines”, Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell, 2013

5. “Every Breath You Take”, The Police, 1983

6. “We Belong Together”, Mariah Carey, 2005

7. “I Just Want to Be Your Everything”, Andy Gibb, 1977

8. “When Doves Cry”, Prince & the Revolution, 1984

9. “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”, Bryan Adams, 1991

10. “Alone Again (Naturally)”, Gilbert O’Sullivan, 1972

**Ariana Grande resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris yesterday for her first official headlining concert show since the bombing at her concert in Manchester last month.

After the Accor Hotels Arena concert, the singer posted a photo to Instagram thanking Paris and saying she is “grateful to be back.” Earlier in the day, she shared a note addressing her fans who were victims of the Manchester terror attack.

“Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart,” she wrote. “Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.”

**Lifehouse will release their first hits compilation, Lifehouse: Greatest Hits, on CD and all digital retailers July 14th. The 18-track selection will include a multitude of their chart-topping hits, including “You and Me,” “First Time,” “Halfway Gone,” “Hurricane” and “Hanging by a Moment.

To mark the release, Lifehouse will co-headline a U.S. tour with Switchfoot, starting July 23rd in Denver and wrapping September 10th in San Francisco.

They’ll make a stop here in Houston on September 5th at the House of Blues.

**Hank Williams Jr. is returning to ESPN for Monday Night Football. Jason Derulo and country duo Florida Georgia Line will help Hank Jr. revive “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night,” the country icon and the TV network announced, bringing the theme song back after a six-year hiatus. Hank Jr.’s Monday Night Football theme song earned the artist four Grammy Awards between 1991 and 1994, and created a cult following.

**Sarah mentioned yesterday it seems like everything is being turned into a musical and headed to broadway…ON THAT NOTE:

A musical based on Cher’s life and career is the latest to head to the Big Apple in 2018. The show will explore her deep catalog of hits and the unusual, surprising, incomparable path Cher has traveled in the public eye—from folk-rock singer to variety show star, Oscar-winning actress, and dance-pop diva. Cher made the announcement on Twitter:

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical,” Cher wrote. “There will [be] performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singers!! It’ll be on Broadway 2018.”

The New York Post reports that Jason Moore of Pitch Perfect will direct the show, written by Rick Elice of Jersey Boys acclaim. The lead role will be played by three actresses to reflect three different eras of her life.

**Sesame Street has never been one to let a popular show, movie, or trend slide by without doing something with it. Their newest video takes on the very adult “Orange is the New Black” and turns it into “Orange Is The New Snack.”

Taking place at the private school “Lichfield Academy” where Piper Snackman is the newest student and she goes in to try and get the other students to try a new snack, the orange.

This is a brilliant way to have parents and kids both watching the same educational video and giving it completely different reactions.