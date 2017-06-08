All The Feels: Maid Saves Young Girl From Drowning

Her name is Guadalupe Gomez and she works at a nursing home in Colorado. She is working two jobs and saving money to apply for U.S. citizenship.

She was working her second job as a housekeeper at a hotel and she was walking near the hotel swimming pool around 5:30 in the morning and she heard something. She looked over the wall and saw that a three-year-old girl had fallen in the pool. She looked around and no one was there.

That’s when Guadalupe sprang into action and climbed the three-foot wall, jumped into the water and pulled the young girl out…saving her life!

She let the front desk know to call 911 and the paramedics said that Guadalupe got to the girl about a minute before she drowned.

The literally girl is autistic and has a history of wondering off.

Police held a ceremony for Guadalupe on Sunday and gave her an award for being an outstanding citizen.