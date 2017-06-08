Cat Turns 15, So It’s Family Throws Her A Quinceañera

Our pets are special. They are our family. So when one of your pets celebrates a big birthday, why WOULDN’T you celebrate it??

According to Yahoo, a family in North Carolina decided to throw their cat, Luna, a beautifully frilly quinceañera for her 15th birthday. In case you’re unaware of what that it, a quinceañera is a Latino a coming of age celebration that marks a girl’s transition into womanhood when she turns 15 years old.

One of Luna’s owners named Brigitte Olavria told HuffPost, “She’s not just an ordinary cat, she’s a member of our family. She has a big personality and it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

“We wanted to celebrate her long life properly,” another family member added. “She is defintiely a princess at heart, so we knew your standard birthday celebration wouldn’t suffice.”

“I never actually thought it would happen,” Angel said. “But my mom loves throwing parties and loves our pets even more, so once she caught wind of the idea she started planning.”

Happy birthday Luna, welcome to womanhood! 😉