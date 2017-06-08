Coldplay Amazed by 19-Year-Old Pianist’s ‘Everglow’ Performance

By Abby Hassler

Coldplay performed yesterday (June 7) at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany, and frontman Chris Martin invited 19-year-old fan Ferdinand Schwartz up on stage to play the piano.

Schwartz had been holding up a poster that read “Can I play ‘Everglow’ for you?” After asking the teen if he was serious, Martin then invited him on stage to play the 2015 Coldplay hit.

“You know where it starts, right?” Martin asked Schwartz, though be barely finished his question before the fan began effortlessly playing the song’s introduction.

“Oh s—, I might as well go home now,” Martin laughed and jokingly tried to walk off stage.

Schwartz posted about the encounter afterward, writing, “Chris Martin, thank you so much for your trusting me and bringing me up on stage to play Everglow with you tonight, one of the most beautiful Moments of my life! You really didn’t have to do this but you did, thanks for this Adventure of a Lifetime! Much love.”

Watch the performance below.