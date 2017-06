You spend at least, if not more than 40 hours of your life doing job and it must be awful to hate it. To not love what you do. Or, at least, even like it.

So how many people actually are passionate about their jobs? 13%.

23% say they are basically content, but not thrilled with what they do every single day.

64% of people are indifferent toward their job or just flat out don’t like them!