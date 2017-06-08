Mom Loses 107 lbs To Spite Husband AND HIS MISTRESS Who Called Her Fat

Betsy Ayala, 34, gave birth to a baby girl named Bella in 2013. Mere months later, Ayala discovered texts that not only revealed her husband was cheating on her, but that he and his mistress had been mocking her for her weight. The Texas woman, who weighed 264 lbs at the time, says she was trying to get into shape when she discovered the cruel messages.
“I started in September and was doing okay until two days after Christmas, when I found out my husband was cheating on me with a co-worker,” Ayala told Honey. “I had been with him since I was 17 and pretty much devoted my life to our relationship and him. I was devastated. I found out through some messages I read on his Facebook where they were calling me a cow and fat and just trashing me and my whole world fell apart.”
The new mother was heartbroken. So she did something about it!
#TBT … This pic was November 2013 … I was already about 20 lbs into my journey and was so excited because I could fit into my pre pregnancy size 22 jeans. I think the largest I ever wore that wasn't maternity was 24 😳 … I show Isabella some of the old pics of me and she says she doesn't know who that is lol 😂- I never could have imagined what was going to happen in the next couple of months much less years but if there's one thing I know for sure is that life is amazing and when you're going through a difficult time through gods grace and your faith anything is possible
Fastforward to now…
While Ayala’s cheating ex-husband may have give her body transformation the original jolt it needed, the mom eventually changed her attitude about getting into shape.
“I would cry after every workout and it was then that I decided that this would not define me and I was going to change for me and for my daughter. I wanted her to be proud of her mom and I wanted to be an example for her,” she said.
#TransformationTuesday 💚💚💚 … Why can't I eat whatever I want like that girl and be thin? It's ok my day was so stressful I'll "treat" myself and start again on Monday! I don't need a shake or help I can do this "naturally" and by myself. I'll start as soon as I get the gym membership. I'll start as soon as I buy that fancy treadmill. It's my birthday month l'll start next month. It's the holidays I'll start January. 😐 All things I would tell myself over and over and over for like 20+ years. Until in all honesty my life fell apart and this amazing company found me exactly when I needed it the most.