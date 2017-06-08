Mom Loses 107 lbs To Spite Husband AND HIS MISTRESS Who Called Her Fat

Betsy Ayala, 34, gave birth to a baby girl named Bella in 2013. Mere months later, Ayala discovered texts that not only revealed her husband was cheating on her, but that he and his mistress had been mocking her for her weight. The Texas woman, who weighed 264 lbs at the time, says she was trying to get into shape when she discovered the cruel messages.

“I started in September and was doing okay until two days after Christmas, when I found out my husband was cheating on me with a co-worker,” Ayala told Honey. “I had been with him since I was 17 and pretty much devoted my life to our relationship and him. I was devastated. I found out through some messages I read on his Facebook where they were calling me a cow and fat and just trashing me and my whole world fell apart.”

The new mother was heartbroken. So she did something about it!

Fastforward to now…

While Ayala’s cheating ex-husband may have give her body transformation the original jolt it needed, the mom eventually changed her attitude about getting into shape.