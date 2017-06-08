Tom Cruise Re-Lives His Most Iconic Roles While On An Actual Cruise In London With James Corden

Tom Cruise had previously joined the The Late Late Show and got a chance to recreate all of his iconic roles alongside James Corden. The host got together with Cruise again while both were in London and he wanted to surprise the actor with a special day. Cruise initially thinks it is going to be a big day on the town, but Corden has other business-related plans in store.
James decided to put together a theme cruise line using both of their career high points to lure tourists aboard and make some cash. From uproxx:
It’s a silly sketch and idea, but the main draw is seeing Cruise interact with all of those roles he’s become known for over the years. There’s an Eyes Wide Shut and Top Gun room, a Risky Business contest, a Cocktail bar room, and some sort of room based on The Mummy. While Cruise is initially skeptical in the sketch, he changes his tune after having a great time with all the folks who join in. Corden, on the other hand, does not because no one wants to visit his part of the ship. People clearly still have sore feelings about Into The Woods.