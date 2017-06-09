96 Second News: Jerry Seinfeld Explains Not Hugging Kesha; Ryan Lochte Is A Dad

**Jerry Seinfeld says he and Kesha laughed off their little “no hug” incident after the cameras stopped rolling, but he STILL didn’t hug her. Quote, “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere.”

Jerry told Extra, “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off. When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger.

**Ryan Lochte and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed a healthy baby boy, at 5:46 a.m. yesterday.

Ryan posted the update on Instagram:

Caiden Zane Lochte. I'm a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

The Olympic medalist announced back in December — two months after getting engaged — that the pair were expecting.

**Taylor Swift has suddenly made all of her music available on Spotify and all the other streaming services. She said she did it for the fans, but it sure is a coincidence that she also did it at the exact minute that Katy Perry put out her new album.

All of Taylor’s albums will now play on Pandora, Tidal, Amazon, and even Spotify, which she freaked out on back in 2014.

Officially, she’s doing it for her fans. She said, quote, “In celebration of ‘1989’ selling over 10 million albums worldwide, and 100 million [songs], Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services.”

Her music hit the streaming services at midnight, the exact MINUTE that Katy Perry’s new album “Wisdom” came out.

**Harry Styles has added 56 new show dates in 2018 to his sold-out world tour. The freshly added dates will begin in March 2018 in Switzerland, and will conclude in Los Angeles in July. The new dates will be supported by Kacey Musgraves here in the States.

The first leg of Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in record time, will kick off in September 2017. All tickets go on sale on June 16th.

He’ll be stopping here in Houston on June 7th, 2018 at Toyota Center, and we are just a LITTLE excited, lol.

**Since splitting from Angelina Jolie, 53-year-old Brad Pitt has stopped drinking alcohol and started therapy and sources reveal exclusively to Life & Style that Brad recently reached out to Jen to apologize for the first time since their divorce in 2005.

“Brad apologized for all the heartbreak,” an insider says. “He doesn’t usually open up like that, but through therapy and recovery, he’s learned to express his feelings. He addressed all the hurt he caused her.” A second insider adds, “She was incredibly receptive to the amends he was making. She told him she forgives him and to focus on the future.”

**Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated new single with David Guetta, “2U,” is out now.

The pair had teased the new collaborative track by having Victoria’s Secret models lip sync the track, and some lucky fans even got mailed hand written lyrics from Bieber himself. The home for “2U” is not yet known. Some have speculated it will land on Guetta’s seventh full-length project, which already includes “Light My Body Up” with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Bieber has not released an album since Purpose in 2015.

**Forbes released their annual list of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes‘ . . . a list that combines their salaries, bonuses, and endorsements.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is #1, after earning $93 million over the past year. LeBron James is in second, and he’s closing the gap with $86.2 million. The rest of the top five are: Soccer stud Lionel Messi ($80 million), tennis player Roger Federer ($64 million) and Kevin Durant ($60.6 million).

The top five is the same as last year, only Messi was second and LeBron was third.

Here’s the rest of the top 15:

6. A tie between Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and golfer Rory McIlroy. They both made $50 million.

8. Stephen Curry, $47.3 million

9. Houston Rockets guard James Harden, $46.6 million

10. Racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, $46 million

11. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, $45.3 million

12. Golfer Phil Mickelson, $43.5 million

13. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, $38.6 million

14. Racecar driver Sebastian Vettel, $38.5 million

15. Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard, $38.4 million

https://www.forbes.com/athletes/list/#tab:overall

**The man who played Barney the Dinosaur from 1991 to 2001 says the costume weighed 70 pounds and got up to 120 degrees inside, so he was always sweating. But he loved it.

David Joyner was Barney from 1991 to 2001, and he has no regrets. The money was good, and he was able to buy himself a house with the money he made off residuals alone.

David actually got a degree in electronic engineering technology, and worked for Texas Instruments for six years before auditioning for Barney.

He ultimately gave up on Barney to try some non-dinosaur acting. He did guest spots on a bunch of TV shows . . . but now he’s back in a furry animal costume on a YouTube show called “Hip Hop Harry”.

**Khloe Kardashian will look back at her relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom in the Sunday, June 11, season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Us Weekly got an exclusive sneak peek showing Khloe visiting a fertility clinic with sister Kim to see if she can be a surrogate for her older sister, who wants to have a third child with husband Kanye West.

When the doctor asks if the Good American cofounder has ever tried to get pregnant, Khloe admits, “I fake tried. I was married but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest, so I just kept pretending I was doing it.”

Watch that clip >>> HERE.

**Phil Collins has been hospitalized after slipping in his hotel bathroom on Wednesday, June 7, his team confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

“Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk,” the Facebook statement read. “He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.”

Due to his injury, the “You’ll Be in My Heart” singer, 66, has canceled his June 8 and 9 performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The shows will be rearranged for November 26 and 27 of this year, and he will return to the stage on Sunday, June 11.