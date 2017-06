By Abby Hassler

What can’t Ed Sheeran do? The “Shape of You” singer covered Britney Spears’ 1998 hit “…Baby One More Time” for Spotify’s Singles program as a stripped-down acoustic jam — and it totally works.

Sheeran gives the classic pop anthem a raw, personal feel as he belts out Spears’ iconic lyrics with just a guitar as his backing music.

Listen to Sheeran’s cover below.