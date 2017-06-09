George Bush’s Super Sweet Birthday Message For Barbara On Her Birthday

Lauren Kelly June 9, 2017 6:21 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: 92 years old, Barbara Bush, Birthday, George Bush, lucky, Message, president, Social Media, Twitter

Former first lady Barbara Bush turned 92 years old yesterday, andher husband wanted everyone to know how much he loves his wife.

Former 41st President George H.W. Bush, shared this sweet tweet in celebration of the big day.

 

This makes me so happy to see him using social media like a PRO at 92 years old, and it was so sweet!

While I’m over here just trying to get someone to accept my friend requests on Facebook, lol. 😜

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live