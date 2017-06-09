Harry Styles Adds Houston Show To Sold Out Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, Harry Styles has added 56 new show dates in 2018 to his sold-out world tour. The freshly added dates will begin in March 2018 in Basel, Switzerland and will conclude in Los Angeles, CA in July. The new dates will be supported by Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon. The first leg of Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in record time, will kick off in September 2017 visiting intimate venues around the world and featuring support from MUNA.

Harry Styles will come to Houston and perform at the Toyota Center on June 7th, 2018

All tickets go on sale on Friday June 16th, 2017 @ 10 am at livenation.com

Stay tuned to Mix 96.5 for chances to win your way into the show!